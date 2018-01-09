LLVM Clang Is Moving Closer To Full OpenMP 4.5 Support
Written by Michael Larabel in LLVM on 9 January 2018 at 10:57 AM EST. 1 Comment
LLVM --
While it took LLVM's Clang C/C++ compiler initially a long time to supporting OpenMP, the code continues to mature in supporting the latest updates to this parallel programming specification.

As it stands now Clang has full support for OpenMP 3.1 and only partial support for OpenMP 4.5, but they continue moving closer to supporting OMP 4.5 on CPUs and eventually to NVIDIA GPUs with their CUDA back-end.

As a quick refresher, OpenMP 4.5 was released in late 2015 as an update to OpenMP 4.0 that debuted a year earlier. OpenMP 4.x has been working on better support for accelerators, atomics, SIMD support, and much more.

Now being added to the Clang documentation is a page monitoring the status of OpenMP 4.5 support. As it stands now, Clang SVN/Git supports most of the OpenMP 4.5 standalone directives except for #pragma omp target, #pragma omp declare simd, and #pragma omp declare target. On the combined directive front they are missing a few directives as well until landing support for the depend clauses.

With LLVM Clang 6.0 already having been branched, we won't find full OpenMP 4.5 support for that compiler update due out next month but we can hope it will be readied for the LLVM Clang 7.0 release due out in Q3'2018. OpenMP 5.0 meanwhile should be firmed up for its official debut this calendar year.
1 Comment

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related LLVM News
SPIR-V Support For Upstream LLVM Is Back To Being Discussed
LLVM 7.0 / Clang 7.0 Is Now Under Development
CIB: Getting The Clang Compiler To Run In A Web Browser
Features To Look Forward To With LLVM / Clang 6.0
LLVM Clang Gets Support For Configuration Files
LLVM 6.0 Is Being Branched In One Week, LLVM 7.0 Development To Begin
Popular News
Dell Rolls Out New XPS 13 Laptop For 2018
Linux Gaming Performance Doesn't Appear Affected By The x86 PTI Work
For Now At Least AMD CPUs Are Also Reported As "Insecure"
Linux Will End Up Disabling x86 PTI For AMD Processors - Update: Now Disabled
systemd Breached One Million Lines Of Code In 2017
AMD PSP Affected By Vulnerability