Clang Flips On Modules Support With C++2A Switch

With modules being an accepted feature for C++20, LLVM's Clang compiler has now enabled the functionality when tapping the compiler's experimental support via the -std=c++2a compiler switch.
The LLVM Clang compiler has offered experimental modules support already but has required the -fmodules-ts compiler switch to enable the functionality. With modules now officially approved for C++20, the functionality will also be available when using the standard -std=c++2a switch.
C++ modules are the new alternative to C++ header files aimed to provide better compile-time scalability and smoother/simpler behavior for software libraries than conventional header files with a mess of pre-processing that comes with it.
As of this weekend, Clang flipped on the modules support when C++2A is specified as the to-be-used C++ standard for compilation. This is a change to be found with Clang 9.0.
Those wishing to learn more about Clang's support for this big feature and the C++ modules functionality in general can learn more via the LLVM/Clang documentation.
1 Comment