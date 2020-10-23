LLVM Clang 12 Adds Support For Vectorization Using Glibc's Vector Math Library
Upstream LLVM/Clang now supports making use of the vector math library found within the GNU C Library.

Clang 12 will allow for vectorization using libmvec via the -fvec-lib=libmvec compiler option.

The Glibc vector math library support complements Clang's existing vector library support of the Accelerate framework, IBM MASS vector library, and the Intel SVML vector math library.

This merge request adding support for libmvec with Clang was merged on Thursday.

A lot of compiler additions continue building up for LLVM 12 / Clang 12 due for release around March of 2021.
