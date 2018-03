Civilization VI: Rise and Fall Now Available For Linux

It's been a while since last hearing about any Linux game ports by Aspyr Media, but Civilization VI: Rise and Fall is now out for Linux and macOS.Civilization VI: Rise and Fall is an expansion pack to Civilization VI , which Aspyr previously brought to Linux. This expansion pack was released back in early February for Windows while now has made its way to Linux/macOS.

The system requirements recommend at least a GeForce 650, 6GB of RAM, Core i3 / AMD A8, and SteamOS / Ubuntu 16.04 LTS for playing this game on Linux.Those wanting to learn more about Civilization VI: Rise and Fall, which costs $30 USD on top of the base game, can find out more information via Steam