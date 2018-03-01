Civilization VI: Rise and Fall Now Available For Linux
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Gaming on 22 March 2018 at 04:54 AM EDT. 2 Comments
It's been a while since last hearing about any Linux game ports by Aspyr Media, but Civilization VI: Rise and Fall is now out for Linux and macOS.

Civilization VI: Rise and Fall is an expansion pack to Civilization VI, which Aspyr previously brought to Linux. This expansion pack was released back in early February for Windows while now has made its way to Linux/macOS.


The system requirements recommend at least a GeForce 650, 6GB of RAM, Core i3 / AMD A8, and SteamOS / Ubuntu 16.04 LTS for playing this game on Linux.

Those wanting to learn more about Civilization VI: Rise and Fall, which costs $30 USD on top of the base game, can find out more information via Steam.
