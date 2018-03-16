Faster Window/Application Launching Is Coming For Cinnamon

Linux Mint's GNOME/GTK-derived Cinnamon Desktop Environment will soon be able to launch applications faster.
Developers of Linux Mint were recently investigating why application launching on Cinnamon felt slower than with desktops / window managers on MATE and Xfce. With a basic test they were able to confirm their feelings and went to work on figuring out the slowdowns.
With backporting two upstream commits from GNOME they were able to resolve some issues in their Muffin library. With four commits to Cinnamon they were able to speed-up the window list and panel launchers.
Those interested in more information can find it via the Linux Mint blog while the technical information and their basic test script via this PR.
8 Comments