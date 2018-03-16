Faster Window/Application Launching Is Coming For Cinnamon
Written by Michael Larabel in Desktop on 16 March 2018 at 08:37 AM EDT. 8 Comments
DESKTOP --
Linux Mint's GNOME/GTK-derived Cinnamon Desktop Environment will soon be able to launch applications faster.

Developers of Linux Mint were recently investigating why application launching on Cinnamon felt slower than with desktops / window managers on MATE and Xfce. With a basic test they were able to confirm their feelings and went to work on figuring out the slowdowns.

With backporting two upstream commits from GNOME they were able to resolve some issues in their Muffin library. With four commits to Cinnamon they were able to speed-up the window list and panel launchers.

Those interested in more information can find it via the Linux Mint blog while the technical information and their basic test script via this PR.
8 Comments

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Desktop News
Samsung/Enlightenment Developers Are Busy At Work On EFL 2.0
i3 v4.15 Tiling Window Manager Released
MATE 1.20 Released With HiDPI Abilities, Global Menu Support
MenuLibre 2.1.5 Menu Editor Adds Budgie & KDE Plasma Support
Movit 1.6 Released For GPU-Based Video Filter Library
MenuLibre 2.1.4 Released For Menu Editing On GNOME/LXDE/Xfce/Unity
Popular News This Week
Linux 4.17 Will Be Another Exciting Kernel Cycle
GNOME 3.28 Is Being Released This Next Week With Many Features & Improvements
With Vulkan 1.1 It's Technically Possible To Write A Pure Wayland Compositor
AMD Secure Processor & Ryzen Chipsets Reportedly Vulnerable To Exploit
Debian 9.4 Stretch Released
Windows 10 Spring Update Bringing WSL Unix Sockets Support, OpenSSH / Curl / Tar Support