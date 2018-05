Ahead of the upcoming Linux Mint 19 release that's re-based on Ubuntu 18.04 LTS as well as the upcoming Linux Mint Debian Edition 3 release based on Stretch, the Cinnamon 3.8 desktop environment is now officially available.This GNOME/GTK3-forked desktop environment has received a number of performance optimizations, support for Elogind, better support for GTK+ 3.22, client-side decorated windows, porting almost all Python components to Py3, backporting various changes from upstream GNOME, look-and-feel/UI/UX enhancements, and various updates to the many Cinnamon desktop applications.Those interested in Linux Mint's Cinnamon Desktop Environment can find all of the version 3.8 details via today's release announcement . Cinnamon 3.8 will be the default desktop of the upcoming Linux Mint 19 release.