Ahead of the upcoming Linux Mint 19 release that's re-based on Ubuntu 18.04 LTS as well as the upcoming Linux Mint Debian Edition 3 release based on Stretch, the Cinnamon 3.8 desktop environment is now officially available.
This GNOME/GTK3-forked desktop environment has received a number of performance optimizations, support for Elogind, better support for GTK+ 3.22, client-side decorated windows, porting almost all Python components to Py3, backporting various changes from upstream GNOME, look-and-feel/UI/UX enhancements, and various updates to the many Cinnamon desktop applications.
Those interested in Linux Mint's Cinnamon Desktop Environment can find all of the version 3.8 details via today's release announcement. Cinnamon 3.8 will be the default desktop of the upcoming Linux Mint 19 release.
3 Comments