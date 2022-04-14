Google Chrome/Chromium Experimenting With A Qt Back-End

Public code reviews started this week on Qt platform support for Google's Chromium open-source browser code.It looks like Google is at least evaluating the prospects of Qt toolkit support for the Chromium/Chrome UI. A Phoronix reader tipped us off to newly-started Gerrit code reviews for Qt support with Chromium.Opened this week were for Qt platform support in Chromium and adding Qt to the sys root

The Chromium platform support is flagged with a "[DO NOT LAND]" and carrying a "work in progress" label so it at least is still in its early stages and may be more of a proof of concept than concrete plan of action at this point. In any event it will be interesting to see what is Google's interest with Qt usage by the Chromium/Chrome web browser.