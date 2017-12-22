Chromium Embedded Framework Closer To Native Wayland Support

Collabora's latest Wayland enablement effort is on getting the Chromium Embedded Framework (CEF) running nicely under Wayland with the Mus/Ozone infrastructure.
A Collabora customer wanted to switch from X11 to Wayland, but CEF for web applications currently isn't Wayland-ready. Collabora developers were successful in getting upstream to make some necessary infrastructure changes, they contributed touch support for the Wayland back-end, and some other improvements.
More details and how to build Chromium CEF with Wayland support can be found via the Collabora blog.
