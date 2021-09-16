Google Is Successfully Using The Open-Source Qualcomm GL/VLK Drivers On Chromebooks

It's been known that Google has been using the open-source "MSM" DRM/KMS driver on Qualcomm-powered devices that originally started out as a reverse-engineered driver project separate from the company. Now it's also been confirmed how Google is successfully using the open-source Mesa Freedreno OpenGL and TURNIP Vulkan drivers on Qualcomm-powered Chromebooks too.
It was pretty much confirmed in passing previously and assumed for a while considering Google has been employing Freedreno founder and lead developer Rob Clark along with employing other engineers to work on the Mesa Freedreno Gallium3D and TURNIP Vulkan driver code. At this week's virtual XDC2021 conference, Rob Clark detailed their road to using these Mesa drivers in shipping Chromebooks and some of the work that's been involved.
Those interested in Google's usage of these Mesa open-source drivers for Qualcomm Adreno hardware on Chromebooks can learn more via the XDC2021 presentation below and the accompanying slide deck.
