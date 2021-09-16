Google Is Successfully Using The Open-Source Qualcomm GL/VLK Drivers On Chromebooks
Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 16 September 2021 at 03:00 AM EDT. 6 Comments
MESA --
It's been known that Google has been using the open-source "MSM" DRM/KMS driver on Qualcomm-powered devices that originally started out as a reverse-engineered driver project separate from the company. Now it's also been confirmed how Google is successfully using the open-source Mesa Freedreno OpenGL and TURNIP Vulkan drivers on Qualcomm-powered Chromebooks too.

It was pretty much confirmed in passing previously and assumed for a while considering Google has been employing Freedreno founder and lead developer Rob Clark along with employing other engineers to work on the Mesa Freedreno Gallium3D and TURNIP Vulkan driver code. At this week's virtual XDC2021 conference, Rob Clark detailed their road to using these Mesa drivers in shipping Chromebooks and some of the work that's been involved.

Those interested in Google's usage of these Mesa open-source drivers for Qualcomm Adreno hardware on Chromebooks can learn more via the XDC2021 presentation below and the accompanying slide deck.

6 Comments
Related News
Mesa's LLVMpipe + Lavapipe Land FP16 Support
Microsoft Adds An EGL Implementation To Mesa For Windows
Mesa Lands Option That Can Help XWayland-Based Gaming On The Steam Deck
Zink OpenGL-On-Vulkan Tackling Support For More Games
Zink Now Achieves OpenGL ES 3.2 Atop Vulkan
Zink OpenGL-On-Vulkan Fixes Up Support For Another Game
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linux 5.15 Is A Very Exciting Kernel For AMD
The Latest Progress On Rust For The Linux Kernel
Linux 5.15's New "-Werror" Behavior Is Causing A Lot Of Pain
AMD Posts New "AMD-PSTATE" CPUFreq Driver Leveraging CPPC For Better Perf-Per-Watt
X.Org Server Adds "AsyncFlipSecondaries" To Deal With Crappy Multi-Monitor Experience
GNOME 41 Release Candidate Arrives With Many Improvements
AMD Just Squeezed More Workstation Performance Out Of Its RadeonSI Driver
OpenSSL 3.0 Officially Released