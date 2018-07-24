Coreboot Git Lands Support For Several More Google Chromebooks

Several Chromebooks now have upstream support for Coreboot.
The latest catching up for Coreboot Git is upstreaming support for several existing Chromebooks, continuing the trend of these Chrome OS powered devices having great Coreboot support. The latest ports landing today in mainline include:
Google Cave a.k.a. the ASUS Chromebook Flip C302SA.
Google Asuka as the Dell Chromebook 13 3380.
Google Caroline as the Samsung Chromebook Pro.
Google Sentry as the Lenovo ThinkPad 13 Chromebook.
The Coreboot support is derived from the Skylake reference board support. This upstream support comes from the support Google had been maintaining in their Chromium firmware tree.
