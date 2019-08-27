Google Does A Good Job Sticking Close To Upstream For Their Linux Kernels On Chromebooks
Written by Michael Larabel in Google on 27 August 2019 at 06:48 AM EDT. 5 Comments
GOOGLE --
For those wondering how Google manages the Linux kernel sources they use for shipping on the dozens of different Chromebooks and maintaining the support for the respective cycles, Douglas Anderson of Google presented at last week's Embedded Linux Conference in San Diego on the matter.

Google tries to stick close to the upstream kernel as possible to reduce their maintenance burden as well as making it easier to upstream changes. Google engineers pick an LTS kernel on an annual basis that they use for all devices for the given year.

Those curious about more of the intricacies for Google's management of their ChromeOS/Chromebook kernel model can see this PDF slide deck with all the details from this interesting ELC 2019 session.
5 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Google News
Chromebooks Switching Over To The BFQ I/O Scheduler
Google Chrome 77 Enters Beta
Google Engineers Get Windows Booting When Kexec'ed Under Linux
Chrome 76 Released With Flash Blocked By Default
Various Chrome OS Hardware Support Improvements Make It Into Linux 5.3 Mainline
Google's Graphics API Debugger 1.6 Adds Stadia Support
Popular News This Week
Valve's Proton Offers Branch With VKD3D For Direct3D 12 Over Vulkan
FreeBSD's Executive Director Calls For Linux + BSD Devs To Work Together
Mesa Radeon Vulkan Driver Sees ~30% Performance Boost For APUs
A POWER'ful Announcement Is Expected Tomorrow Changing The Open-Source Landscape
Fedora Switching To The BFQ I/O Scheduler For Better Responsiveness & Throughput
The Qt Company Is Now Working On Qt For Microcontrollers