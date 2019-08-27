Google Does A Good Job Sticking Close To Upstream For Their Linux Kernels On Chromebooks

For those wondering how Google manages the Linux kernel sources they use for shipping on the dozens of different Chromebooks and maintaining the support for the respective cycles, Douglas Anderson of Google presented at last week's Embedded Linux Conference in San Diego on the matter.
Google tries to stick close to the upstream kernel as possible to reduce their maintenance burden as well as making it easier to upstream changes. Google engineers pick an LTS kernel on an annual basis that they use for all devices for the given year.
Those curious about more of the intricacies for Google's management of their ChromeOS/Chromebook kernel model can see this PDF slide deck with all the details from this interesting ELC 2019 session.
