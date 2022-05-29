Framework Laptop Gets ChromeOS EC Driver Support In Linux 5.19
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 29 May 2022 at 06:18 AM EDT. 1 Comment
The Chrome platform updates for Linux 5.19 bring various fixes as well as a new ChromeOS ACPI device driver, but for the most part is relatively basic. One notable addition though is the Framework Laptop now having support by cros_ec_lpcs with that modular Linux laptop making use of Google's ChromeOS embedded controller.

The Framework Laptop is one of the few non-Chromebooks or non-ChromeOS devices making use of the ChromeOS EC. The Framework Laptop's Embedded Controller software as a result of using the Google-developed EC is open-source firmware.


With Linux 5.19 there is the DMI matching added to the cros_ec_lpcs driver so it will properly bind on the Framework Laptop. The Framework Laptop is an interesting, modular Linux laptop - check out my aforelinked review for more details on the device.

Meanwhile this set of Chrome platform updates for Linux 5.19 also adds a new ChromeOS ACPI device driver. This driver exports values reported by ACPI into a sysfs directory due to thata data not being present in conventional ACPI tables when read through common ACPI tools. ChromeOS user-space makes use of the data directly that is exposed via sysfs by this new driver.

See this pull of all the Chrome platform updates in Linux 5.19.
