Framework Laptop Gets ChromeOS EC Driver Support In Linux 5.19

The Chrome platform updates for Linux 5.19 bring various fixes as well as a new ChromeOS ACPI device driver, but for the most part is relatively basic. One notable addition though is the Framework Laptop now having support by cros_ec_lpcs with that modular Linux laptop making use of Google's ChromeOS embedded controller.
The Framework Laptop is one of the few non-Chromebooks or non-ChromeOS devices making use of the ChromeOS EC. The Framework Laptop's Embedded Controller software as a result of using the Google-developed EC is open-source firmware.
With Linux 5.19 there is the DMI matching added to the cros_ec_lpcs driver so it will properly bind on the Framework Laptop. The Framework Laptop is an interesting, modular Linux laptop - check out my aforelinked review for more details on the device.
Meanwhile this set of Chrome platform updates for Linux 5.19 also adds a new ChromeOS ACPI device driver. This driver exports values reported by ACPI into a sysfs directory due to thata data not being present in conventional ACPI tables when read through common ACPI tools. ChromeOS user-space makes use of the data directly that is exposed via sysfs by this new driver.
See this pull of all the Chrome platform updates in Linux 5.19.
