Google Trumpets The Success Of Their Chrome "RenderingNG" Performance Initiative

For the better part of the past decade Google has been pursuing performance improvements to their Chrome/Chromium web browser as the "RenderingNG" initiative to provide faster web page performance, lower memory consumption, and better battery life. This current work is finally wrapping up in 2021 to great success.
In a new blog post on Wednesday, Google is talking up "150% or more faster graphics rendering" compared to older versions of Chrome along with a "6x reduction in GPU driver crashes on problematic hardware". Or even with the new Chrome 93 to 94 transition alone they are proclaiming up to 8% more responsive web pages, up to 1400 years of CPU time per day saved, and up to 0.5% improved battery life.
The long-term RenderingNG project is wrapping up after eight years of enhancements. This has incorporated plenty of GPU and CPU multi-threading improvements, various scalability enhancements, greater isolation, and numerous reliability improvements.
Those curious about Google's RenderingNG recap with the initiative winding down, see the Chromium blog for all their specifics.
While the formal "RenderingNG" effort may be drawing to a close, they noted this summer that they "expect the pace [of improvements] will continue to accelerate in coming years as we are able to build on top of the solid basis of RenderingNG."
