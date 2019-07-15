Various Chrome OS Hardware Support Improvements Make It Into Linux 5.3 Mainline
Written by Michael Larabel in Google on 15 July 2019 at 12:02 AM EDT. Add A Comment
Various Chrome OS hardware platform support improvements have made it into the Linux 5.3 kernel for those after running other Linux distributions on Chromebooks and the like as well as reducing Google's maintenance burden with traditionally carrying so much material out-of-tree.

Some of the Chrome platform changes for Linux 5.3 include adding a new ChromeOS ISHTP transport protocol for communicating with the Intel Sensor Hub (ISH), a lid angle sensor driver for being able to determine the Chromebook's lid angle on newer devices, fixes to their light-bar driver, the Wilco embedded controller now has event handling support and new sysfs attributes, and various other enhancements.

The Chrome OS EC MFD driver also has a number of new APIs now exposed ranging from the touchpad and fingerprint sensor to an updated light-bar API and other additions.

The complete list of Chrome platform changes for Linux 5.3 can be found via this pull request.
