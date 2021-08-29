Chrome/Chromium's Ozone X11 Code Now Fully Enabled, Old Legacy X11 Code To Be Removed

With Chrome's Ozone platform abstraction code, for quite a while now developers have been working to provide good Wayland and X11 support from the same build. Using Ozone on X11/X.Org was previously an experimental option and now successfully went through an origin trial this summer.
Igalia developer Maksim Sisov shared this weekend that the Ozone/X11 platform support is now "100% enabled on STABLE and BETA channels." With the great state now of that support, they will be working to deprecate non-Ozone/X11 paths and removing that legacy X11 path in the near future.
We are happy to announce that Ozone/X11 is 100% enabled on STABLE and BETA channels now. And we are already working on deprecating non-Ozone/X11 and going to start to remove old legacy X11 path. 🔥 /cc @igalia— Maksim Sisov (@maksim_sisov) August 27, 2021
With this Ozone/X11 usage milestone out of the way and the default moving forward, Igalia and other developers involved will be working to ship the Ozone/Wayland back-end. After that the same Chrome/Chromium browser build should be working great on both X11 and Wayland.
More details on the Ozone platform layer for those interested via googlesource.com. This has been a long time coming with talking about the Chrome Ozone work now for nearly a decade.