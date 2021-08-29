Chrome/Chromium's Ozone X11 Code Now Fully Enabled, Old Legacy X11 Code To Be Removed
Written by Michael Larabel in Google on 29 August 2021 at 03:15 AM EDT. 18 Comments
GOOGLE --
The Chrome/Chromium web browser now has fully-enabled the Ozone/X11 platform support across both beta and stable channels.

With Chrome's Ozone platform abstraction code, for quite a while now developers have been working to provide good Wayland and X11 support from the same build. Using Ozone on X11/X.Org was previously an experimental option and now successfully went through an origin trial this summer.

Igalia developer Maksim Sisov shared this weekend that the Ozone/X11 platform support is now "100% enabled on STABLE and BETA channels." With the great state now of that support, they will be working to deprecate non-Ozone/X11 paths and removing that legacy X11 path in the near future.

With this Ozone/X11 usage milestone out of the way and the default moving forward, Igalia and other developers involved will be working to ship the Ozone/Wayland back-end. After that the same Chrome/Chromium browser build should be working great on both X11 and Wayland.

More details on the Ozone platform layer for those interested via googlesource.com. This has been a long time coming with talking about the Chrome Ozone work now for nearly a decade.
18 Comments
Related News
Chrome 94 Beta Released With WebCodecs API Promoted, WebGPU Origin Trial
Google Calls On Companies To Devote More Engineers To Upstream Linux, Toolchains
Chrome 93 Beta Brings Multi-Screen Window Placement API, CSD-Like Overlay Option
Chrome 92 Released With crypto.randomUUID, Security Fixes
Google Makes New Attempt At "UMCG" As Part Of Their Open-Sourcing Effort Around Fibers
Google's Lyra v0.0.2 Speech Codec Gets Rid Of The Binary Blob
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
AMD Launches The Infinity Hub As Its Newest Open-Source Portal
KDE Plasma Introduces A New Overview Effect, Many Wayland Fixes
Proton 6.3-6 Released With More Games Running, Optional NVIDIA DLSS Support
AMD's Open-Source Mesa Driver Continues To Be Ruthlessly Optimized For Workstation Performance
OpenSSH 8.7 Released With Experimental SFTP Support For SCP
Linux 5.14 SSD Benchmarks With Btrfs vs. EXT4 vs. F2FS vs. XFS
GNOME 41 Beta Released With "Calls" SIP/VoIP Support, Wayland Improvements
"NAX" Linux Security Being Worked On For Helping Fend Off Fileless Malware Attacks