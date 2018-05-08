Google Makes Linux Apps On Chrome OS Official
Written by Michael Larabel in Google on 8 May 2018 at 04:54 PM EDT. 20 Comments
GOOGLE --
Alongside a plethora of other announcements in kicking off Google's 2018 I/O event, following recent rumors and indications in their dev channel, Google has officially confirmed support for "Linux Apps" on Chrome OS.

Google has begun the roll out of allowing Linux applications to run on Chrome OS natively by means of a Debian-based virtual machine. Other Linux distribution support is expected in the future and the initial support is for Google's high-end Pixelbook.

This support is available via Project Crostini and is a proper solution compared to past open-source attempts for getting Linux applications/distributions running on Chromebooks. The VM will be able to access your downloaded files and other basic rights but being sandboxed otherwise for security reasons. APT and friends will work within this VM from the terminal as will graphical applications, assuming your Chromebook/Chromebox is powerful enough.

The initial Linux Apps support for Chromebooks is available via the Chrome OS Dev Channel and there is an experimental enable-cros-container flag for enabling the functionality. This support will be expanded as the year moves on.

Also announced today as part of Google I/O 2018 is the Android P Beta and much more.
20 Comments

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Google News
Chrome 67 Beta Adds "Formdata" Event, Arbitrary Precision Integers
WebP 1.0 Image Format Released
The Most Interesting Google GSoC 2018 Projects: QEMU Vulkan, Virtual KMS, Nautilus GTK4
Chrome 66 Released With Security Improvements & New JavaScript APIs
Google "Hammer" HID Driver Coming To Linux 4.17
Android Studio 3.1 Released With C++ Performance Profiler
Popular News This Week
One Of LLVM's Top Contributors Quits Development Over CoC, Outreach Program
The Shiny New Features Of X.Org Server 1.20
KDE Plasma 5 Stack Should Now Be In Good Shape For FreeBSD Ports
NVIDIA Ends The GeForce Partner Program
Linux Kernel Hardens Sound Drivers Against Spectre V1 Vulnerability
The Big Features & Improvements Of The GCC 8 Compiler