Google Devs Call Open-Source NVIDIA Driver Unstable, Nouveau Blacklisted By Chrome
Written by Michael Larabel in Nouveau on 5 January 2019 at 07:04 PM EST. 8 Comments
NOUVEAU --
Google developers working on the Chrome/Chromium web-browser have decided to blacklist the Nouveau driver from having GPU acceleration by default within their web-browser.

As another blow to this open-source NVIDIA Linux graphics driver, Google developers have deemed Nouveau too unstable to support for their users. This bug report seems to be the most recent that set it off though one of the Google developers in there acknowledged, "Over the years we receive many bug reports related to nouveau driver stability, so we draw the conclusion nouveau is unstable not just from this bug report, but from a aggregation of many."

Of the bug reports for Nouveau with WebGL / GPU acceleration, it mostly seems to stem from users on distributions with outdated Mesa builds... The vastly outdated Mesa builds.

As of Chrome/Chromium 71, Nouveau is completely blacklisted. Fortunately, it can be worked around with the --ignore-gpu-blacklist launch flag.

Understandably, it has upset some Nouveau developers who are deciding what to do since this means losing out on accelerated WebGL by default for all users on this open-source NVIDIA driver. Among one option being considered by longtime Nouveau developer Ilia Mirkin is to "fake" the OpenGL string when queried from Chrome/Chromium so it could mirror what the NVIDIA proprietary driver reports, which Google developers have warned against.

According to Ilia, the Nouveau developers aren't aware of any major Nouveau problems with the web browser on current versions of Mesa that should warrant the driver being blacklisted.
8 Comments

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Nouveau News
Nouveau Picks Up NV_shader_atomic_float For Fermi/Kepler GPUs
Nouveau Lands Initial Open-Source NVIDIA Turing Support - But No GPU Acceleration
It Looks Like We Won't See An Open-Source NVIDIA Vulkan Driver This Year (Nouveau)
Initial HDMI 2.0 Support With Nouveau Slated For The Next Linux Kernel
Nouveau DRM Tree Sees Updates Ahead Of Linux 4.20
NVIDIA Firmware Blobs Get Switched Up For Helping Pascal-Powered Laptops With Nouveau
Popular News This Week
From The Linux Perspective: What I Am Most Looking Forward To In 2019
Open-Source / Linux Letdowns For 2018
Linus Torvalds' New Helper Is Working Out Well For Linux 4.21
PulseEffects: A System-Wide Equalizer For PulseAudio
GhostBSD 18.12 Released As A Polished FreeBSD OS With MATE Desktop
The Biggest GNOME Stories Of 2018