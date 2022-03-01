Chrome 99 Released With Canvas 2D Improvements, Other Developer Features
Written by Michael Larabel in Google on 1 March 2022 at 07:29 PM EST. 3 Comments
We are now one release away from Chrome 100 but prior to that now available is Chrome 99 that brings a number of prominent developer additions.

Chrome 99 is particularly exciting on the developer front with support for a number of new APIs and other changes for rich web development and more interactive web experiences. Some of the Chrome 99 new features include:

- HTML input elements now have a showPicker() method for showing a browser's picker for input elements like colors, files, temporal, and more. Long overdue to have this showPicker() support in a standardized manner!

- Chrome 99 adds a Handwriting Recognition API that can make use of handwriting recognition services provided by the underlying operating system.

- Intl Enumeration API

- New functionality for the Canvas 2D API for context lost/restored events, a reset function, conic gradients, better support for SVG filters, and other improvements.

- CSS cascade layers add a structured way for organizing and balancing concerns within a single origin to have a certain cascade ordering for same-origin rules in a proper way.

- The CSS calc() math function now allows for infinity and NaN values.

See ChromeStatus.com for more information on the new Chrome 99 features.

The Chrome Release Blog has additional details including a number of security fixes found in this release.
