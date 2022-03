Chrome 99 Released With Canvas 2D Improvements, Other Developer Features

We are now one release away from Chrome 100 but prior to that now available is Chrome 99 that brings a number of prominent developer additions.Chrome 99 is particularly exciting on the developer front with support for a number of new APIs and other changes for rich web development and more interactive web experiences. Some of the Chrome 99 new features include:- HTML input elements now have a showPicker() method for showing a browser's picker for input elements like colors, files, temporal, and more. Long overdue to have this showPicker() support in a standardized manner!- Chrome 99 adds a Handwriting Recognition API that can make use of handwriting recognition services provided by the underlying operating system.- Intl Enumeration API- New functionality for the Canvas 2D API for context lost/restored events, a reset function, conic gradients, better support for SVG filters, and other improvements.- CSS cascade layers add a structured way for organizing and balancing concerns within a single origin to have a certain cascade ordering for same-origin rules in a proper way.- The CSS calc() math function now allows for infinity and NaN values.See ChromeStatus.com for more information on the new Chrome 99 features.The Chrome Release Blog has additional details including a number of security fixes found in this release.