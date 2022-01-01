Google Rolls Chrome 98 Into Beta With COLRv1 Font Support

Following last week's release of Chrome 97, Google has promoted Chrome 98 to beta form.
With Chrome 98 there are a variety of small additions but mostly developer-facing items. Some of the Chrome 98 beta highlights include:
- COLRv1 color gradient vector fonts are supported as a new font format. These color fonts are made up of glpyhs with multiple colors in them such as for emoji, country flags, or multi-colored letters. More details on COLRv1 fonts via developer.chrome.com.
- More preparations for Chrome 100 with hitting a three digit version to ensure HTTP user agent string parsing by websites behaves fine.
- HDR color media queries with CSS of dynamic-range and video-dynamic-range.
- Support for controlling window.open() behavior whether it's a pop-up in a new window or just a new tab.
Details on other Chrome 98 developer changes can be found via ChromeStatus.com. More details on today's Chrome 98 beta over on Chromium.org.
3 Comments