Google Releases Chrome 96 With Back-Forward Cache Enabled For The Desktop

Google has released Chrome 96 a day early as the latest routine update to their cross-platform web browser.
Coming with Chrome 96 is an assortment of mostly minor developer feature additions, some user improvements like the back-forward cache for the desktop, and fixes along with never-ending security work. Some of the Chrome 96 highlights include:
- An automatic HTTP to HTTPS redirect when hitting HTTPS DNS records. Basically if the DNS records are via HTTPS, assume the website is also accessible via HTTPS and use that by default.
- A back-forward cache has been enabled for the desktop. This allows for quicker navigation to previously-visited webpages.
- Copying PNGs to the clipboard will now preserve PNG metadata rather than stripping it.
- CSS media queries adds the "prefers-contrast" feature for when there is an operating system preference around the high contrast mode on macOS or Windows.
- CSS support for calc(number) in areas where only integer input is supported.
- Support for WebAssembly to hold references to JavaScript and DOM objects and for passing them as arguments.
More details on Chrome 96 via the release blog and chromestatus.com.
