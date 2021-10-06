Chrome 96 To Feature Improved WebRTC Code, Better Wayland Screensharing
Written by Michael Larabel in Google on 6 October 2021 at 02:41 PM EDT. 4 Comments
GOOGLE --
Next month's release of Chrome 96 is a bit more exciting now thanks to the work of Jan Grulich at Red Hat.

Jan Grulich has been working on a new DMA-BUF implementation within the WebRTC code as the original DMA-BUF buffer sharing code was found to be inadequate. In particular, the original DMA-BUF mmap-based approach was found to perform very slow with the AMD Radeon Linux graphics driver and instead this new implementation allows using an OpenGL context to get the context from the buffer. Long story short, after a lot of work that new WebRTC DMA-BUF code is now good to go.

Grulich additionally has made some improvements for faster Wayland screensharing by avoiding an extra buffer copy operation per-frame that in turn should help lower CPU usage. Moving ahead Grulich still has some further performance optimizations planned.

More details on these WebRTC improvements that are pulled in for next month's Google Chrome 96 browser release can be found via Grulich's blog. Hopefully Mozilla Firefox will get on this latest WebRTC code soon.
4 Comments
Related News
Android 12 Now Available From The Android Open-Source Project
Chrome 95 Beta Completely Removes Deprecated FTP Support, Reduced User Agent Info Trial
Google Finally Shifting To "Upstream First" Linux Kernel Approach For Android Features
Chrome 94 Released With WebGPU For Testing, WebCodecs API Now Official
Chrome 93 Released With WebOTP Cross-Device Support, CSS Module Scripts
Chrome/Chromium's Ozone X11 Code Now Fully Enabled, Old Legacy X11 Code To Be Removed
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linux Achieves 5.1M IOPS Per-Core With AMD Zen 3 + Intel Optane
Ampere Altra Max 128-Core CPU Is Priced Lower Than Flagship Xeon, EPYC CPUs
Steam Beta Improves Its Vulkan Pre-Caching System, PipeWire Capture Now Opt-In
Nearly Two Decades Later, ATI Radeon R300 Linux Driver Sees Occasional Improvement
Red Hat / Fedora To Focus On Driving New Linux Video Improvements Around PipeWire
Libcamera Maturing Well As Open-Source Camera Stack
Proton Experimental Enables NVIDIA DLSS For D3D12 Games, Proton Now Handles More Games
helloSystem 0.6 Released For macOS-Inspired FreeBSD