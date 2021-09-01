Chrome 95 Beta Completely Removes Deprecated FTP Support, Reduced User Agent Info Trial

With Chrome 94 having shipped this week, Google has now promoted Chrome 95 to beta.
With Chrome 95 Beta there is a random assortment of changes with some of the highlights including:
- Beginning as an origin trial is the attempt to reduce the HTTP user agent string information exposed to cutdown on the possible browser fingerprinting by websites.
- Also now in origin trial are access handles for the file-system access API. This can provide for much better performance as well as new use-cases.
- Secure Payment Confirmation and WebAssembly Exception Handling have been promoted out of their prior origin trials.
- New is an EyeDropper API for constructing custom color pickers.
- URLPattern as a new API that provides operating system support for matching URLs to a supplied pattern.
- FTP support is now completely removed. Since Chrome 88 it had only been available through a deprecation trial but is now completely eliminated.
More details on the Chrome 95 beta via the Chromium.org blog. More technical details on the Chrome 95 Beta changes can also be found via ChromeStatus.com.
Chrome 95 stable is expected for release around 19 October.
7 Comments