Chrome 93 Released With WebOTP Cross-Device Support, CSS Module Scripts
Written by Michael Larabel in Google on 31 August 2021 at 06:40 PM EDT. 1 Comment
Google is shipping Chrome 93 today as the latest stable version of their web browser.

Chrome 93 brings WebOTP API cross-device support to the desktop where if connected via the same Google Account across devices can seamlessly handle one-time pass-codes sent to your mobile device. Chrome 93 on the developer front also exposes the Multi-Screen Window Placement API. This new API makes it easier to manage several displays and can be used for use-cases like presentations where one display may be showing a slide deck while another display is showing the speaker notes, managing multiple windows for tool panes like for image and video editors, or virtual trading desks with showing multiple related windows. With Chrome 93 this new Multi-Screen window Placement API is exposed as an origin trial.

Chrome 93 is also bringing a window controls overlay option for installed desktop web apps where the client area covers the entire window including the title bar and window control buttons -- which the web app developer is then responsible for wiring up. The intent is for making these web apps looking more like operating system apps. Yes, the Window Controls Overlay is sort of like client-side decorations.

Chrome 93 also removes 3DES support from TLS given security issues, CSS accent-color property, CSS Module Scripts support for allowing developers to load CSS into a component definition that works with other module types, and a number of other low-level improvements.


More details on Chrome 93 via the Chrome Release Blog and ChromeStatus.com.

Chrome 94 meanwhile is in beta with the WebCodecs API promoted and WebGPU available as an origin trial.
