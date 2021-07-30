Chrome 93 Beta Brings Multi-Screen Window Placement API, CSD-Like Overlay Option

Following last week's release of Chrome 92, Google has now made available the Chrome 93 beta as the next iteration of their cross-platform web browser.
Arguably most interesting with Chrome 93 beta is the Multi-Screen Window Placement API. This new API makes it easier to manage several displays and can be used for use-cases like presentations where one display may be showing a slide deck while another display is showing the speaker notes, managing multiple windows for tool panes like for image and video editors, or virtual trading desks with showing multiple related windows. With Chrome 93 this new Multi-Screen window Placement API is exposed as an origin trial.
Chrome 93 is also bringing a window controls overlay option for installed desktop web apps where the client area covers the entire window including the title bar and window control buttons -- which the web app developer is then responsible for wiring up. The intent is for making these web apps looking more like operating system apps. Yes, the Window Controls Overlay is sort of like client-side decorations.
Chrome 93 beta also brings WebOTP API support to the desktop with cross-device support. Meanwhile, 3DES support is removed from TLS given security issues.
More details on the changes to find with this week's Chrome 93 beta via Chromium.org. More information on the Chrome 93 features are also available from ChromeStatus.com.
