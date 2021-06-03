Chrome 92 Beta Released With File Handling API, Other Developer Additions

Following last week's stable release of Chrome 91, Google has now promoted Chrome 92 to beta.
The Chrome 92 beta isn't particularly exciting to end-users but there are a number of developer additions. Among the developer features coming for Chrome 92 are a dayPeriod option for Intl.DateTimeFormat, the File Handling API as a new origin trial, support for filtering Web Bluetooth devices based on manufacturer specific data like device/vendor IDs and more, and the size-adjust descriptor for @font-face with CSS.
More details on the mostly developer focused changes to find with today's Chrome 92 beta can be found via Chromium.org. On ChromeStatus.com is also a running list of the highlights for Chrome 92.
