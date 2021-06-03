Chrome 92 Beta Released With File Handling API, Other Developer Additions
Written by Michael Larabel in Google on 3 June 2021 at 08:36 PM EDT. 2 Comments
Following last week's stable release of Chrome 91, Google has now promoted Chrome 92 to beta.

The Chrome 92 beta isn't particularly exciting to end-users but there are a number of developer additions. Among the developer features coming for Chrome 92 are a dayPeriod option for Intl.DateTimeFormat, the File Handling API as a new origin trial, support for filtering Web Bluetooth devices based on manufacturer specific data like device/vendor IDs and more, and the size-adjust descriptor for @font-face with CSS.

More details on the mostly developer focused changes to find with today's Chrome 92 beta can be found via Chromium.org. On ChromeStatus.com is also a running list of the highlights for Chrome 92.
