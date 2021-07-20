Chrome 92 Released With crypto.randomUUID, Security Fixes
Written by Michael Larabel in Google on 20 July 2021
Google today released Chrome 92 as their newest release on the browser's four-week release regiment.

Chrome 92 has a number of security changes as well as some new developer additions. Among the changes with Google Chrome 92 include:

- Formalizing the default color space for 2D canvases and ImageData is sRGB. Parameters are added for specifying non-sRGB color space when creating a 2D canvas or ImageData. Currently the non-sRGB focus is on Display P3 color space.

- Initial support for Shared Element Transitions as a new API to allow for a simple set of transitions on single-page and multi-page applications while being easy/quick to deploy such transitions.

- Introducing crypto.randomUUID for generating RFC-4122 v4 compliant UUID identifiers in a standardized manner for better security.

- Extending Chrome's Site Isolation feature to also cover browser extensions.

- Various other security improvements and a number of security fixes, including several high profile CVEs.

More details on the security fixes with Chrome 92 via the Chrome Releases blog.
