Chrome 91 Benchmarks On Linux Showing Off Even Better Performance
Written by Michael Larabel in Google on 28 May 2021 at 09:55 AM EDT. 11 Comments
Chrome 91 released this week with WebAssembly SIMD by default, new JavaScript APIs, and other improvements. Plus there are also some performance improvements too, here are some benchmarks.

Yesterday the Chromium Blog published a new post outlining that Chrome 91 can be up to 23% faster and "saves over 17 years of CPU time daily". The Chrome 91 speed-ups come thanks to the new Sparkplug compiler, short built-in calls, and other work.

Following that post, I began running some benchmarks. I can indeed confirm that Chrome 91 is faster than Chrome 90, but at least in the web benchmarks being run, not seeing ~23% faster but generally faster by single digit percentages over the prior Chrome 90 stable.

From JetStream 2 to ARES-6 to WebXPRT to MotionMark and other browser benchmarks, Chrome 91 had a number 2~6% speed-ups on the Ryzen 5 5500U laptop used for these initial tests.

While not seeing anything close to 23% in these particular benchmarks compared to the prior release, when comparing against the latest Firefox, Chrome continues coming out ahead in these browser tests:













Those are the browser tests on Ubuntu with a Ryzen 5 laptop while seeing similar outcome on other systems. More tests ongoing but so far nothing else standing out in these tests beyond a few percentage point improvements for Chrome 91 on Linux.
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

