Chrome 87 Released With More Performance Improvements
Written by Michael Larabel in Google on 17 November 2020 at 01:12 PM EST. Add A Comment
GOOGLE --
In addition to the release of Firefox 83 today (along with word Servo is moving to the Linux Foundation), over in Google land they have shipped Chrome 87.

While Mozilla developers are happy about their "Warp" JavaScript improvements, Chrome 87 comes with performance work of its own. Chrome 87 has improvements around tab throttling, occlusion tracking for seeing what tabs are actually visible, and an improved back/forward cache for improving the responsiveness when going forward/backward from pages visited.

Details on the Chrome 87 performance work via Chromium.org.

Chrome 87 also brings various PDF viewer improvements, camera control support for video meetings (pan / tilt / zoom on supported hardware), the JavaScript Cookie Store API as a new JSON-based manner of accessing cookies, and other developer improvements.


Fresh Firefox vs. Chrome Linux desktop benchmarks coming up in a few days.
