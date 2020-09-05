Chrome 87 Dev Builds Trying Again With X11+Wayland Ozone Enabled
Written by Michael Larabel in Google on 5 September 2020 at 09:42 AM EDT. Add A Comment
While Chrome 86 entered beta with many features, Chrome 87 in development has re-enabled the Wayland+X11 Ozone support as another attempt at improving the Wayland support experience off the single binary.

As of the Chrome/Chromium 87.0.4252.0 dev build, the support has been relanded for using X11 and Ozone and fixes Vulkan tests on Linux with the Skia renderer as well as ANGLE tests on Linux Ozone.

The state of the Ozone platform support continues to be tracked via this bug report.

The Phoronix reader who wrote in commenting on the Chrome 87 addition commented on his experience, "I only played with it a little but I'm guessing this won't ship soon in the stable builds, it's not bug-free and it's missing hardware video acceleration and IME frameworks support (e.g. Fcitx, IBus)."
