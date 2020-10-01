Chrome 87 Beta Brings Further FTP Deprecation, Cookie Store API
Written by Michael Larabel in Google on 15 October 2020 at 02:51 PM EDT. Add A Comment
GOOGLE --
Following last week's release of Chrome 86, Google has promoted its Chrome 87 web browser to beta.

Given the video conferencing boom, Chrome 87 Beta is introducing new interfaces for pan / tilt / zoom features on cameras for web-sites using the media track constraints. Users must grant the websites permission to make use of those camera features.

Chrome 87 Beta also comes with a web authentication tab within DevTools, the Cookie Store API exposes HTTP cookies to service workers is out of the origin trials, new text decoration and underline properties for CSS, Atomics.waitAsync() support fo JavaScript, and continued deprecation of FTP support within the web browser.

Chrome 87 will disable FTP support by default for half of their users but can still be overrode using flags. If all goes well, Chrome 88 will then completely disable FTP support for all users.

Chrome 87 also has been trying with X11 and Wayland Ozone enabled but the as to the state it will be in if ready for Chrome 87 final remains unclear.

More details on today's Chrome 87 Beta via Chromium.org and ChromeStatus.com.
Add A Comment
Related News
Android 12 Appears To Support Using WireGuard
Chrome 86 Released With Native File-System, WebCodecs APIs
Linux 5.10 Receiving New Driver For Chromebook "Vivaldi" Keyboards
Android 11 Released, Now Available Via Open-Source Project
Chrome 87 Dev Builds Trying Again With X11+Wayland Ozone Enabled
Chrome 86 Beta Enables Native File-System API By Default, WebCodecs Added
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
The AMD Radeon Graphics Driver Makes Up Roughly 10.5% Of The Linux Kernel
CUPS Printing System Open-Source Development Has Seemingly Dried Up
PowerPC 601 Support Being Retired In Linux 5.10 - The First 32-bit PowerPC CPU
Linux 5.9 Released With Initial AMD RDNA 2 GPU Enablement, Other New Hardware Support
EXT4 "Fast Commits" Coming For Big Performance Boost In Ordered Mode
AMD Ryzen 5000 Series (Zen 3) Linux Expectations - Should Be Good But No "Znver3" Compiler Yet
A New Linux Kernel Framework To Help Ensure You Don't Burn Yourself On Hot Devices
There Are Many Changes To Look Forward To With The Linux 5.10 Kernel