Chrome 87 Beta Brings Further FTP Deprecation, Cookie Store API

Following last week's release of Chrome 86, Google has promoted its Chrome 87 web browser to beta.
Given the video conferencing boom, Chrome 87 Beta is introducing new interfaces for pan / tilt / zoom features on cameras for web-sites using the media track constraints. Users must grant the websites permission to make use of those camera features.
Chrome 87 Beta also comes with a web authentication tab within DevTools, the Cookie Store API exposes HTTP cookies to service workers is out of the origin trials, new text decoration and underline properties for CSS, Atomics.waitAsync() support fo JavaScript, and continued deprecation of FTP support within the web browser.
Chrome 87 will disable FTP support by default for half of their users but can still be overrode using flags. If all goes well, Chrome 88 will then completely disable FTP support for all users.
Chrome 87 also has been trying with X11 and Wayland Ozone enabled but the as to the state it will be in if ready for Chrome 87 final remains unclear.
More details on today's Chrome 87 Beta via Chromium.org and ChromeStatus.com.
