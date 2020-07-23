Chrome 85 Beta Brings WebHID API For Better Gamepad Support, AVIF Image Decode
Written by Michael Larabel in Google on 23 July 2020 at 03:27 PM EDT. 3 Comments
Following the recent Chrome 84 stable release, Google has now promoted Chrome 85 to beta as their latest feature update to this cross-platform web browser.

Chrome 85 Beta brings initial fetch upload streaming capabilities, the WebHID API is taking shape to improve gamepad support within web browsers, a declarative shadow DOM API is now available as an origin trial, and auto-upgrading of images served over HTTP from HTTPS sites.

One of the big changes we are excited to see is AVIF image decode support. AVIF is the image format based on AV1 and backed by the Alliance for Open Media. AVIF should offer slightly lower file sizes for images compared to JPEG or WebP while also supporting HDR colors, and other industry interest around AVIF images. Mozilla has supported AVIF since Firefox 77.

More details on the Chrome 85 Beta changes via Chromium.org. ChromeStatus.com also continues doing a dandy job listing all the interesting technical changes inbound for the Google web browser.
