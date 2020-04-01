Chrome 83 Beta Rolls Out With Better Form Controls, Barcode Detection API

Following the release of Chrome 81 earlier this month, Chrome 83 is now in beta with Google having skipped Chrome 82 due to delays / internal issues.
Chrome 83 Beta is out today with trusted types for DOM manipulation, improved form controls that provide much nicer looking HTML input form controls by default, new origin trials, a barcode detection API is introduced as part of their shape detection API, various WebRTC improvements, and other changes.
More details on today's Chrome 83 Beta release via Chromium.org.
In case you haven't yet upgraded to Chrome 81 from earlier this month, the stable release highlights there via the video below.
