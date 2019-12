Chrome 80 Beta Brings SVG Favicons, Further FTP Support Deprecation

Following last week's release of Chrome 79 , the Chrome 80 web browser has been promoted to beta,Being worked on for Chrome 80 ahead of its stable introduction in 2020 are:- The introduction of a Content Indexing API for letting web apps know what resources are already cached locally.- Chrome is now auto-upgrading video and audio content from HTTP to HTTPS on HTTPS websites.- JavaScript support for Gzip and deflate compression using Streams.- Decoding information is now available for encrypted media for allowing web-sites/back-ends to know about what video decoding might be available on the client for best power/performance.- Support for SVG-based favicons! About darn time.- Text URL fragments support for highlighting text on a page and scrolling to that text fragment via the URL.- Continued FTP support deprecation with now only displaying directories and downloading resources.- Support for the nullish operator within JavaScript.- WebVR 1.1 support with VR HMDs like the Oculus Rift and Google Cardboard.More details via the Chromium blog and ChromeStatus.com