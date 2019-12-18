Chrome 80 Beta Brings SVG Favicons, Further FTP Support Deprecation
Following last week's release of Chrome 79, the Chrome 80 web browser has been promoted to beta,

Being worked on for Chrome 80 ahead of its stable introduction in 2020 are:

- The introduction of a Content Indexing API for letting web apps know what resources are already cached locally.

- Chrome is now auto-upgrading video and audio content from HTTP to HTTPS on HTTPS websites.

- JavaScript support for Gzip and deflate compression using Streams.

- Decoding information is now available for encrypted media for allowing web-sites/back-ends to know about what video decoding might be available on the client for best power/performance.

- Support for SVG-based favicons! About darn time.

- Text URL fragments support for highlighting text on a page and scrolling to that text fragment via the URL.

- Continued FTP support deprecation with now only displaying directories and downloading resources.

- Support for the nullish operator within JavaScript.

- WebVR 1.1 support with VR HMDs like the Oculus Rift and Google Cardboard.

More details via the Chromium blog and ChromeStatus.com.
