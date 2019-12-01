Chrome 79 Released With WebXR Improvements, Other Developer Additions
Written by Michael Larabel in Google on 10 December 2019 at 04:11 PM EST.
Chrome 79 is out as Google's last feature update to their web browser for 2019.

The changes with Chrome 79 are mostly developer facing but there are some improvements around safe browsing and a built-in password checking tool. Some of the highlights for Chrome 79 include:

- Built-in password checking tool to try to alert the user about passwords that have been harvested from past data breaches.

- The safe browsing mode has added real-time black-listing of troublesome sites.

- CSS min() / max() / clamp() support for numeric CSS values.

- Support on img/video tags for computing the aspect ratio from width/height HTML attributes.

- Web Bluetooth scanning support.

- BigInt (i64) support for WebAssembly.

- WebXR additions around the WebXR Anchors, WebXR Device API, initial game-pads module support, and more.


There are also many bug/security fixes as outlined on the Chrome Release Blog.
