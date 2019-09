Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained for the past 15 years.

Written by Michael Larabel in Google on 11 September 2019 at 10:40 AM EDT. Add A Comment

Google has rolled out Chrome 77 into their stable channel as the newest version of their lightning fast web browser for Linux Chrome 77 now supports any HTML element providing form data via the "formdata" event, various security improvements, a Serial API for interacting with devices connected to physical or virtual serial ports, WebVR 1.1 support, tab sharing between devices, and a variety of other improvements.

More details on Chrome 77 via the release blog and ChromeStatus.com