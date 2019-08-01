Google Chrome 77 Enters Beta
Written by Michael Larabel in Google on 10 August 2019 at 07:10 AM EDT. Add A Comment
GOOGLE --
Following the Chrome 76 release from just over one week ago, Google has now issued the beta for the Chrome/Chromium 77 series.

Chrome 77 Beta brings a new "formdata" event that allows any objects to provide form data. Another developer change with Chrome 77 is support for the enter key hint to customize the enter key behavior, introduction of the First Input Timing API, form-associated custom elements, continued RTC improvements, and a wide range of other developer-focused changes.

More details about the Chrome 77 Beta on the Chromium blog.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Google News
Google Engineers Get Windows Booting When Kexec'ed Under Linux
Chrome 76 Released With Flash Blocked By Default
Various Chrome OS Hardware Support Improvements Make It Into Linux 5.3 Mainline
Google's Graphics API Debugger 1.6 Adds Stadia Support
Chrome 76 Beta Brings Dark Mode Media Query, Other Improvements
Google Stadia's E3 Event Reveals New Details For This Linux+Vulkan Gaming Service
Popular News This Week
NVIDIA Starts Publishing GPU Hardware Documentation To Help Open-Source Drivers
Summing Up The AMD EPYC 7742 2P Performance In One Graphic
Yes, Linux Does Bad In Low RAM / Memory Pressure Situations On The Desktop
CVE-2019-1125 "SWAPGS" Is The Newest Spectre Vulnerability
Firefox 68 vs. Chrome 76 Linux Web Browser Performance Benchmarks
How Can AMD EPYC "Rome" 7002 Series Be Even Better? Open-Source BIOS / Coreboot