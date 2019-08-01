Google Chrome 77 Enters Beta

Following the Chrome 76 release from just over one week ago, Google has now issued the beta for the Chrome/Chromium 77 series.
Chrome 77 Beta brings a new "formdata" event that allows any objects to provide form data. Another developer change with Chrome 77 is support for the enter key hint to customize the enter key behavior, introduction of the First Input Timing API, form-associated custom elements, continued RTC improvements, and a wide range of other developer-focused changes.
More details about the Chrome 77 Beta on the Chromium blog.
