Chrome 76 Beta Brings Dark Mode Media Query, Other Improvements

Following last week's release of Chrome 75, Google today issued the first public beta for the Chrome 76 web-browser.
The Chrome 76 browser now supports the "prefers-color-scheme" media query that can be used if wanting to implement a dark mode for a web-site to match any dark theme/mode of the device / operating system.
The Chrome 76 Beta also brings improvements to the Payments API, various improvements to Progressive Web Apps, various animation improvements, support for images with the async clipboard API, various JavaScript additions, new features for WebRTC, and other developer additions. Also new with Chrome 76 is the WebXR Device API.
More details on the Chrome 76 Beta via Chromium.org.
