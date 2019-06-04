Google Releases Chrome 75 With Experimental Reader Mode, More WebAssembly Work

Google today rolled out the stable release of their Chrome 75 web-browser with the newest feature additions and improvements for your summer enjoyment.One of the big additions to Chrome 75 is the addition of an experimental Reader Mode that's akin to the feature offered within Firefox. Reader Mode isn't readily accessible in Chrome 75 but can be enabled via Chrome's flags/experiments area.Chrome 75 also brings low-latency canvas contexts for better performance, WebRTC improvements, animation API improvements, FIDO CTAP2 PIN support for the Web Authentication API, Web Share API Level 2 support, and other additions.

There's also the Chrome 75 feature list at ChromeStatus.com outlining the other changes.