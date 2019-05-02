Chrome 75 Beta Released With Low-Latency Canvas Contexts, RTC Improvements

Following the recent Chrome 74 web browser update, Google has now promoted Chrome 75 to its beta channel.
Chrome 75 introduces an Animation constructor for more control over creating animations with the Web Animations API, low-latency canvas contexts, various RTC improvements, FIDO CTAP2 PIN support was added to the Web Authentication API, Web Share API Level 2 support, and various other developer editions.
The low latency canvas contexts desynchronized option are for replacing former NaCl/PPAPI usage with low latency rendering to HTML5 canvas elements.
The Chrome 75 work is still young but those wishing to learn more or to try out the beta web browser update can do so by visiting the Chrome Releases blog.
Update: Over on the Chromium.org blog is now a release overview on the features/changes to Chrome 75 Beta.
