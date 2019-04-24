Chrome 74 Is Now Available Though Not Too Exciting For Linux Users
Written by Michael Larabel in Google on 24 April 2019 at 06:00 AM EDT. 8 Comments
While Windows 10 users are gushing over Chrome finally introducing a "dark mode" for the web browser, on the Linux front there are no dramatic user-facing changes but just a lot of continued lower-level improvements for this cross-platform web browser.

Chrome 74 introduces developer support for "prefers-reduced-motion" media query for those that prefer reduced/eliminated motions/animations, support for CSS transition events, popups during page unloads are now blocked, KV storage as a modern key-value store, Shape Detection API work, continued improvements around WebRTC, and various other low-level enhancements.



More details on the Chrome 74 changes can be found from ChromeStatus.com.
