Chrome 74 Is Now Available Though Not Too Exciting For Linux Users

While Windows 10 users are gushing over Chrome finally introducing a "dark mode" for the web browser, on the Linux front there are no dramatic user-facing changes but just a lot of continued lower-level improvements for this cross-platform web browser.Chrome 74 introduces developer support for "prefers-reduced-motion" media query for those that prefer reduced/eliminated motions/animations, support for CSS transition events, popups during page unloads are now blocked, KV storage as a modern key-value store, Shape Detection API work, continued improvements around WebRTC, and various other low-level enhancements.

More details on the Chrome 74 changes can be found from ChromeStatus.com