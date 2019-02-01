Chrome 73 Rolls Out Into Beta With Linux Improvements & More
Written by Michael Larabel in Google on 9 February 2019 at 05:57 AM EST. Add A Comment
Google developers on Friday pushed Chrome 73 into their beta channel as they prepare to button up this web browser update for debuting as stable around 12 March.

On the Linux front with Chrome 73, they enabled the mojo video decoders. There are also more Wayland improvements within the Chrome 73 release, but sadly nothing new to report on the Linux desktop video acceleration front.

Chrome 73 more broadly includes a Badging API for enhancing information displayed on web app icons from a dock or home screen, Auto Picture-In-Picture for progressive web applications, support for hardware media keys, a new download manager for Android, constructible style-sheets, and other improvements.

More details on the new Chrome 73 Beta via the Chromium blog as well as ChromeStatus.com.
