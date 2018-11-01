Chrome 72 Poised To Have Some Wayland Performance Improvements
Written by Michael Larabel in Google on 1 November 2018 at 05:59 AM EDT. 4 Comments
While Chrome 71 is the current release stream, Chrome 72 is set to offer some improvements on the Wayland front.

A Phoronix reader pointed out that merged this week for Chrome 72 are some Wayland improvements thanks to consulting firm Igalia. The developers at Igalia have landed support for native GPU memory buffers when using Wayland.

Chrome's native GPU memory buffer support has been available in other Ozone configurations but not under Wayland. Switching on the native GPU memory buffers support is able to increase Chrome's performance rather than the default software fallback buffers. Some of the performance benefits of native GPU memory buffers in conjunction with zero-copy uploads and other capabilities possible in this mode are outlined at software.intel.com.
