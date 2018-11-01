Chrome 72 Has Some Wayland Improvements, Eyes Deprecating FTP
Written by Michael Larabel in Google on 29 January 2019 at 03:15 PM EST. 9 Comments
In addition to Mozilla releasing Firefox 65, the release calendars also aligned today with Google introducing the Chrome 72 web browser.

Chrome 72 is a notable update in that it deprecates TLS 1.0/1.1 while eyeing FTP deprecation in the future, offers up some Wayland improvements, crash reports support within Chrome's Reporting API, user activation API additions, and other changes.


Google has also outlined some of the developer improvements in Chrome 72 and Dev Tools. There is also always ChromeStatus.com to learn more about individual features.
