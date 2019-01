Chrome 72 Has Some Wayland Improvements, Eyes Deprecating FTP

In addition to Mozilla releasing Firefox 65 , the release calendars also aligned today with Google introducing the Chrome 72 web browser.Chrome 72 is a notable update in that it deprecates TLS 1.0/1.1 while eyeing FTP deprecation in the future , offers up some Wayland improvements , crash reports support within Chrome's Reporting API, user activation API additions, and other changes.

Google has also outlined some of the developer improvements in Chrome 72 and Dev Tools . There is also always ChromeStatus.com to learn more about individual features.