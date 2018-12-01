Chrome 72 Beta Deprecates TLS 1.0/1.1, Steps Towards Deprecating FTP
Written by Michael Larabel in Google on 19 December 2018 at 03:33 AM EST. 11 Comments
Google has rolled out the public beta of the Chrome 72 web browser across all supported platforms. This is a sizable feature release that also packs its share of deprecations.

The Chrome 72 beta allows the declaration of public class fields in scripts, adds a user activation query API, improves the JSON stringify behavior, improves various interoperability aspects, and also has some improvements on the Wayland front.

TLS 1.0 and TLS 1.1 have now been deprecated along with dropping HTTP-based public key pinning, drops rendering of FTP resources as a step towards deprecating this "non-securable legacy protocol", and other changes.

More details on the new Chrome 72 beta via Chromium.org and ChromeStatus.com.
