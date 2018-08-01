Chrome 69 Beta Released With AV1 Decode & Various CSS Additions

Google has rolled out the Chrome 69 beta web-browser update today for Linux, Android, and other supported platforms.
Chrome 69 Beta is quite exciting in that it introduces initial support for AV1 video decoding support -- albeit still in very early form but now possible thanks to AV1 v1.0 being firmed up. There are also a number of CSS styling enhancements with Chrome 69 Beta including support for conic gradients, new margin/padding/border properties, scroll snap positions, display cutouts, and more.
Chrome 69 Beta also has support for offscreen canvas, a new Reporting Observer API, various performance enhancements, WebRTC improvements, and more.
More details on the Chrome 69 Beta release can be found via Chromium.org as well as ChromeStatus.com for a look at the new features.
