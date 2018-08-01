Chrome 69 Beta Released With AV1 Decode & Various CSS Additions
Written by Michael Larabel in Google on 2 August 2018 at 07:32 PM EDT. Add A Comment
GOOGLE --
Google has rolled out the Chrome 69 beta web-browser update today for Linux, Android, and other supported platforms.

Chrome 69 Beta is quite exciting in that it introduces initial support for AV1 video decoding support -- albeit still in very early form but now possible thanks to AV1 v1.0 being firmed up. There are also a number of CSS styling enhancements with Chrome 69 Beta including support for conic gradients, new margin/padding/border properties, scroll snap positions, display cutouts, and more.

Chrome 69 Beta also has support for offscreen canvas, a new Reporting Observer API, various performance enhancements, WebRTC improvements, and more.

More details on the Chrome 69 Beta release can be found via Chromium.org as well as ChromeStatus.com for a look at the new features.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Google News
Google/Microsoft/Twitter/Facebook Announce The Open-Source Data Transfer Project
Google Gets DirectX Shader Compiler Working On Linux
Chrome 68 Rolls Out In Beta Form
Chrome 67 Now Available For Linux Users
Google Makes Linux Apps On Chrome OS Official
Chrome 67 Beta Adds "Formdata" Event, Arbitrary Precision Integers
Popular News This Week
Fedora 29 Is Shaping Up To Be A Very Exciting Release
There Are A Ton Of New Features/Improvements Heading Towards Linux 4.19
A Look At The Linux vs. Windows Power Use For A Ryzen 7 + Radeon RX Vega Desktop
The DRM Changes Coming With The Linux 4.19 Kernel
GCC's Conversion To Git Is Still Turning Out To Be A Massive Headache
Linux Kernel Gets Patch For New SpectreRSB Vulnerability