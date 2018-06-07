Chrome 68 Rolls Out In Beta Form

For those not satisfied by last week's Chrome 67 stable release, Chrome 68 is now available in beta form with the latest and greatest feature work.
Chrome 68 Beta brings the Payment Handler API to complement the recent Payment Request API, better safeguards to protect users from unwanted destinations, various CSS additions, support for high resolution timestamps with the Gamepad API, a keyboard lock API when in full-screen mode, improved cache management for service worker scripts, and a variety of other enhancements.
More details on today's Chrome 68 Beta via Chromium.org. Chrome 68 changes are also outlined at ChromeStatus.com.
