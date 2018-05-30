Chrome 67 Now Available For Linux Users

Google has rolled out Chrome 67 to its stable channel for all major platforms, including Linux.
Chrome 67 has improvements to its site isolation feature, adds a "formdata" event so any objects can provide form data as an alternative to hidden input types, BigInt provides support for arbitrary-precision integers in JavaScript, support for customized built-in elements, new motion sensors APIs based upon the Generic Sensor API, the WebXR Device API is new for furthering AR/VR support in the browser, and a range of other improvements.
The big improvements to Chrome 67 can be found via ChromeStatus.com.
There is also the release announcement about the continued site isolation trial and the number of security fixes that wound up in this web browser update too.
Meanwhile on target for Chrome 68 is support for picture-in-picture by creating a floating video window that is displayed on top of other windows, the Payment Handler API, a Keyboard Lock API, web audio enhancements, and more.
