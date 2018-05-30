Chrome 67 Now Available For Linux Users
Written by Michael Larabel in Google on 30 May 2018 at 11:04 AM EDT. 1 Comment
GOOGLE --
Google has rolled out Chrome 67 to its stable channel for all major platforms, including Linux.

Chrome 67 has improvements to its site isolation feature, adds a "formdata" event so any objects can provide form data as an alternative to hidden input types, BigInt provides support for arbitrary-precision integers in JavaScript, support for customized built-in elements, new motion sensors APIs based upon the Generic Sensor API, the WebXR Device API is new for furthering AR/VR support in the browser, and a range of other improvements.

The big improvements to Chrome 67 can be found via ChromeStatus.com.

There is also the release announcement about the continued site isolation trial and the number of security fixes that wound up in this web browser update too.

Meanwhile on target for Chrome 68 is support for picture-in-picture by creating a floating video window that is displayed on top of other windows, the Payment Handler API, a Keyboard Lock API, web audio enhancements, and more.
1 Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Google News
Google Makes Linux Apps On Chrome OS Official
Chrome 67 Beta Adds "Formdata" Event, Arbitrary Precision Integers
WebP 1.0 Image Format Released
The Most Interesting Google GSoC 2018 Projects: QEMU Vulkan, Virtual KMS, Nautilus GTK4
Chrome 66 Released With Security Improvements & New JavaScript APIs
Google "Hammer" HID Driver Coming To Linux 4.17
Popular News This Week
Jade: New Linux Desktop Built On Python, HTML5 & JavaScript
Systemd Introduces "Portable Services" Functionality, Similar To Containers
Git Issues Batch Of New Releases To Fix Security Issues
Firefox Developers Still Hesitant About Using EGL Over GLX On X11 Linux
Dell Rolls Out New Precision Developer Laptops With Ubuntu Linux
Spectre Variants 3A & 4 Exposed As Latest Speculative Execution Vulnerabilities