Chrome 67 Beta Adds "Formdata" Event, Arbitrary Precision Integers

Following the release of Chrome 66 earlier this month, Google developers working on the Chrome/Chromium web-browser have officially promoted Chrome 67 to beta.
The Chrome 67 beta release comes with the Generic Sensor API for accessing generic sensors like accelerometer/gyroscope/motion devices, WebXR / VR improvements, web pages can now process mouse events, support for arbitrary precision integers, and other JavaScript/API enhancements.
Chrome 67 is also bringing support for the "formdata" event so any objects can provide form data, as an alternative to using hidden input objects for supplying additional form data.
More details on the Chrome 67 Beta changes via Chromium.org and ChromeStatus.com. Chrome 67.0 should debut as stable around the end of May.
2 Comments