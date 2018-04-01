Chrome 67 Beta Adds "Formdata" Event, Arbitrary Precision Integers
Written by Michael Larabel in Google on 30 April 2018 at 01:41 PM EDT. 2 Comments
Following the release of Chrome 66 earlier this month, Google developers working on the Chrome/Chromium web-browser have officially promoted Chrome 67 to beta.

The Chrome 67 beta release comes with the Generic Sensor API for accessing generic sensors like accelerometer/gyroscope/motion devices, WebXR / VR improvements, web pages can now process mouse events, support for arbitrary precision integers, and other JavaScript/API enhancements.

Chrome 67 is also bringing support for the "formdata" event so any objects can provide form data, as an alternative to using hidden input objects for supplying additional form data.

More details on the Chrome 67 Beta changes via Chromium.org and ChromeStatus.com. Chrome 67.0 should debut as stable around the end of May.
