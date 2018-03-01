Chrome 66 Beta Delivers On Async Clipboard API, Web Locks API
Written by Michael Larabel in Google on 21 March 2018 at 02:41 PM EDT.
Following the Chrome 65 release earlier this month, Google developers have now catapulted the Chrome 66 beta.

The Chromium Blog is highlighting the version 66 changes as ImageBitmap rendering context support for the HTML5 Canvas, CSS Typed Object Model support, a new asynchronous clipboard API, AudioWorklet is now available, new CSS features, several JavaScript additions, and more.

The Chrome Status page also highlights the new Web Locks API, Payment Handler API, rel="modulepreload" support, and much more.

Chrome 66 should be reaching stable around 17 April.
