Chrome 65 Released With CSS Paint API, Server Timing API
6 March 2018
Google has rolled out Chrome 65 to its stable channels on Linux, macOS, Android, and Windows.

The Chrome 65 changes are mostly for web developers with a new CSS Paint API for generating an image wherever a CSS property expects an image, a Server Timing API, support for the CSS Color 4 RGB/RGBA/HSL/HSLA syntax, CSS Selectors 4 pseudo-class updates, TLS 1.3 protocol support, display:contents to control the box generation of an element, and several other developer changes.

The Google Developers page provides a more friendly look at some of the changes while the Chrome release blog provides a look at the many security fixes/improvements for this web-browser update.
