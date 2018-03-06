Chrome 65 Released With CSS Paint API, Server Timing API

Google has rolled out Chrome 65 to its stable channels on Linux, macOS, Android, and Windows.
The Chrome 65 changes are mostly for web developers with a new CSS Paint API for generating an image wherever a CSS property expects an image, a Server Timing API, support for the CSS Color 4 RGB/RGBA/HSL/HSLA syntax, CSS Selectors 4 pseudo-class updates, TLS 1.3 protocol support, display:contents to control the box generation of an element, and several other developer changes.
The Google Developers page provides a more friendly look at some of the changes while the Chrome release blog provides a look at the many security fixes/improvements for this web-browser update.
Add A Comment